Girls hockey: Sabers rally past Irish, 3-2

The Irish (8-15) kept pace with two teams in the top half of the South Suburban Conference, falling to 3-0 on the road to third-place Eastview last Tuesday and being edged 3-2 by fourth-place Shakopee Saturday at Rosemount Community Center.

The Irish took the lead twice against Shakopee and finished the game with a 40-23 advantage in shots on goal. Hannah Enright opened the game with her team-leading 11th goal, assisted by Skylar Smith, at the five-minute, 41-second mark of the first period and the score stayed 1-0 until Eastview scored 3:41 into the second period.

Just under six minutes later, Rosemount's Emma Shoemaker scored on a pass from Lucy Jagoe to put the Irish back in front 2-1.

Shakopee tied the game early in the third period, and the game stayed 2-2 for over 13 minutes before the Sabers tallied the short-handed game-winner with 20 seconds remaining.

Brynn Kimel was between the pipes for Rosemount and finished with 20 saves. Shakopee's goaltender stopped 38 Irish shots.

The Irish closed out their conference schedule Tuesday at Prior Lake and hosted the St. Paul Blades for their regular season finale Wednesday. The Section 3AA tournament begins next week.