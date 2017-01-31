Boys hockey: Irish blank last-place Shakopee, 4-0

The line of Griffin Lanoue, Zach Levandowski and Grant Horsager provided all four of the Irish's goals in a 4-0 shutout of the Sabers at Rosemount Community Center.

"We played well from the goaltender out all night," Rosemount coach Brad Stepan said. "Our red line dominated from the opening drop of the puck."

Levandowski was the first to find the net with his team-leading 10th goal of the season, assisted by Lanoue, at the 10-minute, 19-second mark of the first period. Lanoue then knocked in two goals of his own in the second period, a short-handed tally on an assist from Dalton Buck and an even-strength goal four minutes later, with an assist from Horsager.

Already leading 3-0, the Irish posted a 12-7 shot advantage in the third period. Horsager provided the fourth goal of the night, with assists going to Levandowski and Wyatt Ebner.

Rosemount goaltender Ben Garrity stopped all 21 Shakopee shots to earn his second shutout of the season.

Two days earlier, the Irish got out to an uncharacteristically slow start they couldn't overcome in a 2-1 loss to Eastview at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Lightning scored two goals in the first seven minutes and held on for a 2-1 win that completed a season sweep of the Irish.

The Irish posted a 25-14 shot advantage over the final two periods, but found the net just once. Levandowski did the honors at the 11:56 mark of the second period, assisted by Horsager.

Mason Lovich got the nod between the pipes and stopped 24 of 26 Eastview shots.

"I thought we outplayed them for two periods, unfortunately we came out on the wrong end of it," Stepan said. "Our effort was there and the kids worked hard all night."

The Irish (9-8-1) continue their second run through the South Suburban Conference Thursday, Feb. 2, at Prior Lake. The Irish won the first meeting 5-2 back on Dec. 17. The Irish travel to Schmitz-Maki Arena Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, to take on Farmington. The puck drops at 3 p.m.