Girls basketball: Defense lifts Irish back above .500

The Irish turned up the intensity from the start on their home floor and held high-scoring Prior Lake to 17 first-half points in their 59-42 victory at Irish Gym. Laker tandem McKenna Hofschild and Riley Wheatcraft entered averaging 45 points per game between them but were limited to 23 by the swarming Irish.

“We played unbelievable team defense. They just put up 89 points as a team on Apple Valley on Friday,” Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. “Our energy and effort on defense really carried over to confidence on the offensive end and did a pretty good job of executing.”

Senior point guard Maddy Olson once again led the Irish on the offensive end, scoring 17 points and handing out five assists. Alyssa Derby drilled three three-pointers on her way to a season-high 13 points and Katie Essen made her presence felt in the paint, scoring nine points and grabbing five rebounds. Helen Staley and Nicole Elias each helped out down low, contributing five points and six rebounds apiece.

Sydney Essler got her first significant varsity time of the season for the Irish and scored three points while playing solid defense, according to Orr.

“We have really been looking for someone else to step up on defense and she was awesome,” he said.

The Irish hit the road Friday for a South Suburban Conference game at Lakeville South and continued to see progress as they climbed above the .500 mark with a 68-55 win.

As a team, the Irish shot 54 percent from the field and drilled 10 three-pointers. They also got to the free-throw line 18 times and connected 14 times.

“Another great team win,” Orr said. “We had a few lapses defensively that allowed them to get some easy baskets in transition, but other than that our effort and fight on the road was awesome.”

Olson turned in another stellar all-around floor game, scoring 28 points and handing out seven assists while committing zero turnovers. She made four three-pointers.

Essen tallied another double-double, scoring 11 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. She also dished out four assists. Nicole Elias added 11 points of her own and Derby scored nine on a trio of three-pointers.

“It was also fun to see other girls step up and score the basketball,” Orr said. “We need that type of balance night in and night out to continue to improve and play our best come March.”

The Irish took an 8-7 record into the first of three straight home games Tuesday against rival Eastview. They are back at Irish Gym Thursday, Jan. 26, against Farmington.