Stikey Notes (Jan. 23): Another OT thriller at Tiger Gym

Farmington two-time state wrestling champion Taylor Venz was in Minneapolis Friday night with the University of Nebraska wrestling team. The fifth-ranked Huskers beat the 12th-ranked Gophers, 21-11.

The Farmington boys basketball team nearly pulled off a big upset Friday night. They led Apple by five points late in regulation and once again led by five in overtime before falling 76-75 on Tre Jones’ buzzer-beater. It was the latest in a series of overtime thrillers at Tiger Gym in recent years. The Tigers held off Rosemount 84-80 in a near-record six overtimes in December of 2015. In 2014, they nearly knocked off top-ranked Lakeville North, but lost 104-99 in overtime. Current Xavier star JP Macura put up a career-high 55 points in that contest. Jones may have been trying to atone for his brother, Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, whose final career prep game was a section final loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on the same Tiger Gym court in 2014.

Rosemount state champion Goaner Deng will compete in his first meet for the Hoka NJ*NY Track Club Saturday, Jan. 28 in New York. He plans to run run the 800, his specialty at the University of Minnesota, and possibly the 4x400 relay.

Led by Player of the Tournament Claire Enright, the Farmington PeeWee AA girls hockey team finished first in its tournament in Eveleth over the weekend.

Rosemount graduate Tom Compton and the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in Sunday’s NFC championship game to advance to Super Bowl 51 Feb. 5 in Houston. It’s the Falcons’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1999.

Farmington wrestlers Austin Hamel (8th grade 120 lbs.), Zac Janz (8th Grade 132 lbs.), Luke Weierke (9th Grade 152 lbs.) and Mac Kukowski (9th Grade 170 lbs.) will compete at the 9th Grade State Individual Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Champlin Park High School.

Farmington sophomore Lauren Peterson was selected this week as Gatorade’s cross-country Runner of the Year for the state of Minnesota. From the Gatorade website: “The Gatorade Player of the Year award was established in 1985 to recognize the nation’s most elite high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.” I have been covering Peterson since she joined the varsity team as a seventh grader. It’s been fun not only watching her become an elite runner, but grow from a shy seventh-grader to a mentor for the younger runners on the team like state champion Anna Fenske.