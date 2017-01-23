Rosemount grad Compton headed to the Super Bowl
2007 Rosemount graduate Tom Compton and the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 Sunday in the NFC championship game. The Falcons will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Feb. 5 in Houston.
Compton, an offensive lineman, played four years at the University of South Dakota before being drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of the 2012 draft. He played four years with the Redskins, playing in 44 games and starting 10, before being signed by the Falcons last off-season.