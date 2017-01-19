Gymnastics: Floor exercise lifts Irish past Eagan

The Irish, ranked 11th in Class 2A, outscored Eagan in the floor exercise by 2.3 points to come from behind for a 137.975-137.575 South Suburban Conference victory.

"We have the potential to be very good, but just can't seem to put it together," Rosemount coach Jason Passeri said. "We need to control our nerves and fight for landings."

The Irish did put it together in the floor exercise where they placed four gymnasts in the top five. All-around champion Josey Schlie posted the highest score of the night with a 9.6. Megan McKenzie grabbed third with a personal-best score of 9.375 and Arianna Passeri and Lexy Berger both broke 9.0 to place 4-5. It was Berger's first career 9.0 on the floor.

Schlie won the vault with a 9.3 and landed the top spot in the uneven bars with a 9.175. She fell in the balance beam, but still placed third. McKenzie was right behind in fourth-place on the beam.

Passeri claimed runner-up honors in the vault with a 9.1 and Alex Barcus added a third-place 8.45 in the bars.