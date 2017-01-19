"The game of basketball is very, very difficult when the ball doesn't go in the hoop," Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. "We had great looks, but it just wasn't our night (Friday at Shakopee)."

Maddy Olson was the only Rosemount player in double figures with 19 points. She also grabbed five rebounds and four steals. Lindsey Jalivay drained three 3-pointers for nine points and Katie Essen contributed nine points and nine rebounds.

Shakopee shot 51 percent from the field, while the Irish connected on just 25 percent of their shots.

The Irish led 26-22 at halftime last Tuesday before Apple Valley rallied to score a 55-47 win.

The Eagles grabbed 20 offensive rebounds in the contest and turned them into 18 second-chance points.

"We didn't execute well enough in the second half," Orr said. "They did a great job of crashing the boards and dominated us."

Olson finished the game with 21 points and six assists. Essen scored nine points and grabbed nine boards and Nicole Elias added eight points and eight rebounds.

Alyssa Derby tacked on seven points.

The Irish (6-7) tried to put an end to their losing streak Tuesday night at home against Prior Lake. They are back on the road Friday, Jan. 20, at Lakeville South.