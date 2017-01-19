"We played a really solid 1 1/2 periods of hockey," Rosemount coach Brad Stepan said. "We took some really undisciplined penalties and when you do that against skilled teams, those pucks end up in the back of your net and that's exactly what happened. Our structure was there, but our detail wasn't."

The Irish scored a power-play goal of their own to tie the score at 1-1 apiece early in the second. Griffin Lanoue found the net with an assist from Jackson Sabo. Four minutes later, the Blaze started their three-goal barrage and took control of the game.

Goaltender Ben Garrity made 29 saves for the Irish.

Mason Lovich was between the pipes for the team's first game of the week last Tuesday and made 19 saves in the Irish's 2-0 shutout of East Ridge.

"Our goal every night is to hold the other team to 15 to 20 shots and if we do that we give ourselves a pretty good chance to win," Stepan said. "That was probably our best effort of the year. In high school hockey it's tough to get a win, so when you put up a shutout it's even more impressive. We played an extremely disciplined game."

Lanoue opened the scoring midway through the second period with the assist going to Zach Levandowski. Zeph Goret scored the Irish's second goal on a pass from Noah Berg.

The Irish overcame a rare slow start to notch a 5-2 conference road win two nights later at Apple Valley Sports Arena.

The Eagles scored two unanswered goals in the first period before the Irish reeled off five straight and posted a 27-13 shot advantage over the final 34 minutes.

"We definitely responded after the first intermission," Stepan said. "We came back and played two good periods and got out of there with a win."

Five different players found the net for the Irish: Lanoue, Goret, Mason Wheeler, Tyler Linnerooth and Grant Horsager. Horsager, Levandowski and Riley Engelmann each provided two assists.

Garrity took over for Lovich in goal late in the first period and stopped Apple Valley's final 13 shots.

The Irish (7-6-1) are back home Saturday, Jan. 21, when they host Eagan. The Wildcats won the first meeting on their home ice Dec. 3.

"We need to put together a full game," Stepan said. "That's one game early in the year we thought we should have had."