Wrestling: Oropeza leads Irish with 4-0 week

The short-handed and inexperienced Irish lost all four of their dual matches, but Oropeza chalked up four more victories. He leads the team with 15 wins.

The Irish lost their South Suburban Conference home dual with Eagan 72-3 Thursday night, with Oropeza breaking up the shutout, and then went 0-3 Saturday with losses to fifth-ranked St. Francis (68-4), East Ridge (55-24) and Park (46-30) at the Centennial Invitational.

“We still have to forfeit some weights, which makes it difficult from the team aspect, but being also an individual sport we still see progress from all our wrestlers and they continue to have a great attitude and are working hard to improve,” Rosemount coach Brett Larson said.

In addition to Oropeza’s 3-0 day, Artur Un picked up two wins for the Irish Saturday, each by pin. Nate Weesener, Zach Young and Kameron Werk also won matches.

“They have shown steady improvement and will continue to see more success as they are only sophomores, wrestling mostly more experienced upperclassmen,” Larson said.