Stikey Notes (Jan. 17): I'll pass on the punch

The incident, the Burnsville Twitter response, and the chance to look back at the photos got me thinking one thing: Why is this acceptable in high school sports? If the Burnsville player decided to play basketball next winter and did the exact same thing, she would probably be suspended for the year. Even in the NFL, where the players are protected by just as much gear, it would have been a 15-yard penalty. Does some weird “hockey culture” make punching someone in a rink perfectly OK when it would be considered criminal almost anywhere else on the planet? What ever happened to maintaining your composure? In the sports I grew up playing, that was considered a good thing.

Farmington’s 2016 state wrestling champions Taylor Venz and Victor Gliva are faring well in their first seasons in the college ranks. Venz has a 21-3 record with six pins for the University of Nebraska and Gliva is ranked fifth in Division III at 125 pounds for Augsburg College. Ahead of him are four seniors and a junior.

New Minnesota football head coach PJ Fleck announced last week several members of his Western Michigan offensive staff, including 2003 Farmington graduate Matt Simon, will be joining him with the Gophers. Simon will serve as the team’s wide receivers coach, the same position he held at Western Michigan from 2014-16.

“I remember even in high school he was such a committed and hard-working athlete, trying to just be the best athlete he could be. He’s always been a good person and a good leader who cared about his teammates,” said Mark Froehling, Simon’s coach at Farmington. “He’s got the right kind of work ethic and mentality that made him a great player and a great coach.”

Froehling said Simon was always a player his teammates, especially his quarterback Preston St. John, could count on.

“I remember so many times where our first-year quarterback Preston St. John would acknowledge what made him great was having Matt Simon out there catching the ball. He could throw it up and Matt would jump between two defensive backs, they would both fall down and Matt would get it at its highest point and go in for the touchdown,” Froehling recalled. “I coached him for the metro team in the all-star game and he did the same thing. It was just awesome. He just had an uncanny ability to go get the ball. I have a lot of great memories of him on the field and as a student-athlete as a great person and a positive personality.”

Rosemount graduate Tom Compton played on the offensive line for the Atlanta Falcons in their 36-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks Saturday in the National Football League divisional playoffs in Atlanta. In addition to his football accomplishments, Compton played a reporter in the 2015 movie “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!”

Another former Irish football player, Payton Otterdahl, destroyed the NDSU school record in the weight throw at the Bison Classic on Saturday. Otterdahl, a junior, posted a lifetime-best mark of 68-06.50 to rank eighth in the NCAA this season. He surpassed the previous school record by 3 feet.

Another Irish state track champion, Heather Kampf, was recently named women’s track and field Athlete of the Year by USA Track and Field Minnesota. She will receive the award at a ceremony Feb. 4 at Braemar Country Club in Edina. Kampf is married to former Farmington High School track and cross-country standout Ben Kampf.

The South Suburban Conference Cheerleading Championships were Jan. 8 at Farmington High School. Mackenzie Burns and Lindsey Kammueller were chosen as South Suburban all-conference and Maliya Fale and Alyssa Gemichu were named honorable mention. The Farmington competitive cheer team placed second in the conference.