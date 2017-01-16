Twins Fantasy Camp gets Lufkin back in the game

Lufkin was drafted by team Game 7, coached by Frank Viola and Jeff Reardon, and served as scorekeeper throughout the week at the Twins’ spring training complex.

“It was really cool. It was a neat experience to see them and get to know them on a personal level rather than what you see and what you read. You find out how nice these guys are,” Lufkin said. “They treat you like a ballplayer.”

Being back on the field as one of the guys was a welcome experience for Lufkin, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2014. He grew up playing baseball and played four years at Gustavus Adolphus before beginning a 27-year career at Henry Sibley High School where he served as both a teacher and a coach. Lufkin begin coaching sophomore football at Rosemount nine years ago and continued serving as the team’s statistician up until last season. He also coached his sons, Isaiah and Zach, throughout the years in RAAA in-house leagues and was a Sr. Babe Ruth coach in 2012.

“Isaiah and I still made it to all but one football game this fall. I still try to stay involved as much as I can. It takes on a different life,” said Lufkin, who is now in a wheelchair. “There are times where it is a little frustrating or disappointing, but I don’t focus too much on the stuff I can’t do. My mindset is to focus on what I’m still able to do.”

In addition to keeping the book, Lufkin was still able to get a few swings in at Twins Fantasy Camp. He stood at the plate against Viola and Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven and was able to put the ball in play a few times.

“It wasn’t pretty by any means, but I wanted to give it a try. Those guys were willing to help me and make it happen,” Lufkin said. “It shows the character of those guys who are willing to do what it takes to make those dreams come true.”

Lufkin’s team, Game 7, ended up winning two both of its playoff games to win the consolation championship.

“I really enjoyed being around all my teammates and the pro staff at the camp,” Lufkin said. “The big thing was I was treated by everyone there as just another ballplayer. They were able to look past my disability and accept me for who I was, another person there who loves baseball.”