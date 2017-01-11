Girls basketball: Ranked teams rally past Irish

In both contests, the Irish carried a lead into halftime against a ranked opponent but made mistakes in the second half that allowed the visitors to come from behind to win in the closing minutes. Friday night the Irish led 24-23 through 18 minutes before falling 55-45. On Saturday they led East Ridge 27-18 at the break but gave up 44 points in the second half of a 62-54 setback.

"It was the same story for both — we didn't play well enough for 36 minutes against top-10 teams in the state to win," Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. "The good thing is we want to play our best in March. The frustrating part is we are competing hard and giving ourselves a chance, but we're justing beating ourselves with mental mistake after mental mistake and losing focus at key points down the stretch."

Another good thing Orr has is leadership to rely upon from his eight seniors who have helped the team reach the Section 3AAAA finals each of the last two seasons. He is confident they will get the team back on track after several frustrating losses during its 6-5 start.

"They have been through the ups and downs and I have all the confidence in the world in them that we will start to finish these games. They have done it before," he said. "It won't be easy but we will get there."

The Irish struggled offensively in both of their losses last week. They shot just 30 percent against North, including 21 percent from three-point range.

Leading scorer Maddy Olson finished with 11 points. Datassa Morrissey added eight points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Irish shot 47 percent from long range against East Ridge but converted on just 25 percent of their two-point attempts. They also missed 10 free throws.

Olson got back on track offensively, scoring 21 points. Nicole Elias was right behind with a career-high 17 points.

The Irish continued their difficult stretch of games at home Tuesday against fourth-ranked Apple Valley. They are on the road Friday, Jan. 13 at Shakopee.