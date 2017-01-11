The Irish started last week with a 2-1 triumph over Robbinsdale Armstrong last Tuesday at Rosemount Community Center. Emma Ginter accounted for both goals, one in the first period and one in the second. Alex Sirek assisted on both goals and Ava Nygaard and Whitney Tuttle each added one assist.

Goalkeeper Emerald Kelley stopped 24-of-25 shots to preserve the lead. Robbinsdale Armstrong scored its only goal on the power play midway through the third period.

The Irish traveled to Winona last Thursday and won their most lopsided game of the season 5-1 at Bud King Ice Arena. Hannah Enright scored a hat trick and now leads the team with nine goals.

Sirek and Skylar Smith added goals in the second period for the Irish, who finished with a 39-10 shot advantage. Kelley made nine saves.

Lakeville North took control early on Saturday, scoring four goals in the first period. It was 5-0 by the time Tuttle scored a goal on a pass from Sirek in the final minute of the second. Tuttle scored again in the third with helpers from Sirek and Ginter.

Brynn Kimel took over between the pipes late in the first period and stopped 19-of-21 Panther shots.