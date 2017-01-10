Swim & dive: Irish swim to fifth at U of M

The Irish made the early trip to Minneapolis and came away with fifth place out of 14 teams, scoring 339 points in the Maroon Division at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

"Having back-to-back meets and still swimming well is no easy feat. Our boys went into this meet knowing what they had to do and ended up swimming very well," Rosemount coach Jake Kemna said. "We had some big time drops from some of our younger swimmers and our older swimmers stayed very consistent in their races."

The Irish captured their lone gold medal in the 1-meter dive where Stephen Satnik bested the 28-diver field with 241.75 points. Grant Toenges just missed top honors in the 100 butterfly with a second-place finish and tallied three other top-six finishes, as well. He combined with Cody Spaeth for a 5-10 showing in the 200 freestyle and swam legs of the Irish's fifth-place 400 freestyle relay and sixth-place 200 freestyle relay. Jake Veness, Logan Timbers and Spaeth rounded out the 400 free relay and Veness, Timbers and Devin Anderson completed the 200 free relay.

Spaeth stepped away from the relays to combine with Keegan Henning for a 4-6 Irish effort in the 500 freestyle. Timbers placed 12th in the 100 freestyle and teamed up with Nate Boerboom for a 7-9 finish in the 200 individual medley.

Brady Carrigan moved into the top half of the field in the 1-meter dive with a 13th-place finish.

Eau Claire Memorial ran away with the team title 623-437 over runner-up Mankato West.

Eagan 98, Rosemount 80

The Irish geared up for Saturday's meet by taking on conference-leading Eagan Friday night. The Wildcats won seven of the meet's first nine events while building a 98-55 lead. The last three events were scored as exhibitions.

Toenges accounted for two of the Irish's three first-place finishes. He won by half a second in the 100 freestyle and came back to claim another close finish in the 100 backstroke.

Satnik won the 1-meter dive by five points.

"This meet was our first meet since before break so we were looking to see a lot of our hard work pay off at this meet," Kemna said. "We swam a lot of off events, but the boys still got up and focused on the small things and we ended up racing very well."