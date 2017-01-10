Boys hockey: No. 7 North downs Irish, 5-3

The Panthers posted a 38-19 shot advantage and scored a pair of power-play goals in their 5-3 South Suburban Conference victory over the Irish at Ames Arena.

"I thought the kids played hard. We have to learn that when you play good teams you have to stay out of the penalty box. We gave them opportunities and they took advantage," Rosemount coach Brad Stepan said.

The score was still tied at 2-2 after a frantic first period where each team scored two power-play goals. Zeph Goret and Tyler Linnerooth each found the net for the Irish.

"Our starts have been really good. The kids are coming to the rink ready to play," Stepan said. "One thing we talked about after the first (period) was making sure we were playing disciplined and within our structure. We got a little undisciplined in the second and third and it ended up costing us."

Lakeville North took the lead 41 seconds into the second period and added another goal at the 7:21 mark to go up 4-2. Zach Levandowski scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season to make it a one-goal game early in the third, but the Panthers responded with an insurance goal just over two minutes later.

The Irish finished 2-of-7 on the power play while the Panthers converted 2-of-5 chances.

"We really struggled on the power play. We worked on it for 30 minutes today. We just need to make some hockey plays," Stepan said. "We're not the most skilled team in the league, so we have to capitalize on the opportunities when we get them."

Ben Garrity got the start at goaltender for Rosemount and turned back 33 North shots. Griffin Lanoue assisted on two of the Irish goals.

The Irish took a 5-5-1 record into their nonconference game Tuesday at East Ridge. They resume South Suburban Conference play Thursday, Jan. 12 at Apple Valley and host Burnsville Saturday, Jan. 14.