Gymnastics: Irish sixth, Tigers eighth at Faribault

The 11th-ranked Irish had what head coach Jason Passeri called a "rough day" while slipping to sixth place behind five state-ranked squads. Meanwhile, the Tigers welcomed some key gymnasts back to the lineup after dealing with early-season injuries and placed eighth out of 16 teams, defeating 15th-ranked East Ridge and 21st-ranked Eden Prairie. No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti defeated No. 5 Austin for the meet title, scoring 144.825 points.

The Irish dropped nearly four points from their previous meet against Lakeville South, scoring 137.7. The Tigers returned from a long holiday break to score a season-best 136.425 points.

Rosemount all-stater Josey Schlie was the top local finisher, placing third in the all-around with a score of 36.7. She placed fourth in the floor exercise with a 9.5, fifth in the uneven bars with a 9.1, seventh in the vault and 12th in the balance beam despite a fall.

The only other Irish gymnasts to land in the top 10 were Megan McKenzie, who scored a 9.3 to place seventh in the floor exercise, and Arianna Passeri, who notched a 9.35 for eighth in the vault.

Lauren Slayton and Amanda Davenport, both state-qualifying gymnasts last season, returned to the lineup for Farmington and combined for four top-12 finishes. Their highest finishes came in the floor exercise where Davenport placed sixth with a 9.4 and Slayton was right behind in seventh at 9.3. Davenport also scored a 9.45 for sixth place in the vault and Slayton placed 12th in the uneven bars and 20th in the beam on her way to a ninth-place all-around total of 35.625.

"I felt super encouraged by my gymnasts' performances. This was our first meet back with our roster at full-strength, so obviously there were a lot of nerves coming into this invitational, but that being said, the girls handled themselves so well," Farmington coach Amanda Lund said. "Their ability to respond to adversity and challenges the way they did makes it very clear that we are a much more mentally tough team than we have been in the past — which is a huge accomplishment."

Like the Irish, the Tigers had a combined seven falls in the bars and beam that kept them from reaching the 140-point mark.

"Our team scores so far this season do not reflect the amount of raw talent and determination that this team has, but we aren't worried about numbers right now," Lund said. "We are more focused on preparing for sections and hopefully giving Owatonna a run for first place."

Irish edged by South

Rosemount opened last week by getting edged 141.525-141.125 by ninth-ranked Lakeville South. All four events were decided by less than a point.

Schlie won the all-around competition with a 36.9. She posted a 9.725 in the floor exercise and also won the beam with a 9.425. She also placed second in the vault behind teammate Arianna Passeri and third in the beam. Teammate Alex Barcus placed second in the beam with an 8.65.

Sami Olson placed fourth in the all-around for the Irish with a 33.725.

"This meet could have gone either way. They have a good team. We have been working on many upgraded skills that we need to put in our routines soon," coach Passeri said. "If we can add difficulty and clean up our execution, we can compete against any of the top teams in the state."