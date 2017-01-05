Girls basketball: Irish take out third-ranked Hutchinson

Olson stepped in and took a charge, and made four free throws at the end of regulation to give the Irish the lead before Hutchinson's half-court heave forced the extra session. Alyssa Derby came up big after that, draining her fourth 3-pointer at the start of overtime and finishing off a 15-point effort that included 14 scored after halftime.

"This was a huge win for our program and team ... We have lost three of these types of games so far this year where it was a one-possession game late, and it was good to come out on top," Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. "It was also a different style for us to play against, in that they pick up full court man-to-man and run and trap the entire game."

The Irish attacked the Tigers' aggressive defense and got to the free-throw line a season-high 43 times. Four of Hutchinson's five starters fouled out.

Nicole Elias led the Irish in the paint with nine points and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Olson added seven rebounds and Datassa Morrissey dished out six assists.

The Irish (6-3) opened the 16-team girls portion of the tournament a day earlier by rolling past Rochester Lourdes 64-41.

Olson just missed a triple-double, scoring 22 points, grabbing eight rebounds and handing out eight assists. Lindsey Jalivay drilled three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points and Katie Essen scored 10 points and grabbed five steals.

On the defensive end, the Irish held Lourdes to 13 field goals and 29 percent shooting.

"Defensively, we did a great job mixing up our defensives and executing our game plan. Katie Essen once again was outstanding on defense against their best player," Orr said.

The Irish begin a stretch of home games against three straight ranked opponents tomorrow night when they host No. 7 Lakeville North. No. 5 East Ridge comes to Irish Gym Saturday, Jan. 7, and No. 6 Apple Valley will come to town Tuesday, Jan. 10.