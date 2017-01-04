Gymnastics: Bars, beam improve in win over Jefferson

Schlie bested the 9.0 mark in all four events. She won the floor exercise with a meet-best 9.7 to lead a 1-2-3-4 Irish team finish in the event. Megan McKenzie (9.15), Arianna Passeri (8.825) and Lexy Berger (8.7) rounded out the top four.

The Irish also went 1-2-3-4 in the vault, led by Schlie's 9.4. Passeri scored a 9.0 for second place, Sami Olson was close behind with an 8.95 to place third, and Berger placed fourth with an 8.6.

Schlie completed her 37.75 all-around effort with a 9.15 in the uneven bars and a 9.5 in the balance beam. Alex Barcus placed second in the bars with an 8.7 and Tess Durscher turned in the same score for runner-up honors in the beam.

Lauren Foyt placed third in the bars with a score of 8.5.

"We had much better bars and beam this meet," Rosemount coach Jason Passeri said. "Vault and floor were down a bit, but still decent scores for this early in the season."

The Irish opened the South Suburban Conference portion of their schedule Tuesday against fifth-ranked Lakeville South.