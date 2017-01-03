Wrestling: Oropeza leads Irish at Rumble

The Rosemount wrestling team was among the 74 teams in the Fargodome over the weekend for the Rumble on the Red tournament. Ezayah Oropeza was the top Irish finisher, going 4-2 to come within one match of placing. Kameron Werk also won a match.
