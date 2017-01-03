Boys hockey: Irish skate to 3-3 tie at Greenway

The Irish bused up for their game with Greenway a day early and got to spent some time bonding as a team before playing to a 3-3 tie last Thursday at historic Hodgins-Berardo Arena.

"The reason we do a trip like this is to pull the group together and kind of give the guys a little break. They get to spend four hours on the bus together and we got to get up there early and see Greenway play New Ulm and see their facility, which is so full of history," Rosemount coach Brad Stepan said. "It's a really cool old building. I think it was built in 1948. It was really cool to have the kids in that building and see all the history."

The game itself was a mixed bag. The Irish fell behind 2-0 during a first period where they were outshot 13-5, but they battled back and forced overtime. Both teams missed chances to come out on top, with Greenway going 0-for-7 on the power play and Rosemount missing all five of its shots in overtime, including one that hit off the pipe.

"They were big and physical with us, just like the northern teams usually are. We didn't think we played very well for the first 1 1/2 periods of hockey, but we played really well in the second half of the game," Stepan said. "We had some really good chances in overtime, we just couldn't cash in."

Grant Horsager got the Irish on the board with a goal early in the second period. Zach Levandowski and Noah Berg assisted. After Greenway went up 3-1 at the 6:46 mark of the third period, Tyler Linnerooth found the net twice in a span of three minutes to tie the game. Griffin Lanoue assisted on both goals.

Rosemount goaltender Mason Lovich stopped all three Greenway shots in overtime to preserve the tie. He finished with 26 saves.

The Irish (5-4-1) resume South Suburban Conference play Saturday at ninth-ranked Lakeville North.