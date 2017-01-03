In the 9-under division, Maren Laurent won the balance beam and placed second in the all-around.

In the 10-11 division, winners were Rosella Zaske in the vault and beam, Summer Davis in the bars, and Faith Green in the floor exercise and all-around.

Alexa Parish was all-around champion and an individual first-place finisher in the 12-13 vault, bars and beam. Maisie Krieghbaum won the floor exercise.

Adeline Machacek placed first in the bars, beam and all-around in the senior division.