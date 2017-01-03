Search
    MAGA gymnastics: Shakin' Shamrocks, Lucky Charms first at home invite

    By Matt Steichen Today at 3:12 p.m.
    The Shakin’ Shamrocks and Lucky Charms gymnastics teams won their divisions, and the Leaping Leprechauns placed third at the Rosemount Invite.

    In the 9-under division, Maren Laurent won the balance beam and placed second in the all-around.

    In the 10-11 division, winners were Rosella Zaske in the vault and beam, Summer Davis in the bars, and Faith Green in the floor exercise and all-around.

    Alexa Parish was all-around champion and an individual first-place finisher in the 12-13 vault, bars and beam. Maisie Krieghbaum won the floor exercise.

    Adeline Machacek placed first in the bars, beam and all-around in the senior division.

    Matt Steichen

    Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.

    MSteichen@farmingtonindependent.com
    (651) 460-6606
