MAGA gymnastics: Shakin' Shamrocks, Lucky Charms first at home invite
The Shakin’ Shamrocks and Lucky Charms gymnastics teams won their divisions, and the Leaping Leprechauns placed third at the Rosemount Invite.
In the 9-under division, Maren Laurent won the balance beam and placed second in the all-around.
In the 10-11 division, winners were Rosella Zaske in the vault and beam, Summer Davis in the bars, and Faith Green in the floor exercise and all-around.
Alexa Parish was all-around champion and an individual first-place finisher in the 12-13 vault, bars and beam. Maisie Krieghbaum won the floor exercise.
Adeline Machacek placed first in the bars, beam and all-around in the senior division.