Girls basketball: Champlin Park pulls away late, 61-51

The Irish stayed within a basket of Champlin Park with four minutes to go last Thursday, but ended up falling 61-51.

"We had two tough turnovers, and they made their free throws down the stretch," Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. "Our effort has been outstanding. With our margin for error being so small, we have to do a better job of executing down the stretch."

Senior Maddy Olson accounted for nearly half of Rosemount's offense, scoring 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Nicole Elias added nine points and Katie Essen scored eight.

Olson also grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Essen and Helen Staley each added five.

Two days earlier, the Irish hosted their first South Suburban Conference contest of the season and rolled by Burnsville 72-52.

Olson flirted with a triple-double, scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and swiping seven steals. Lindsey Jalivay knocked down four 3-pointers while scoring 15 points and Essen joined her in double figures with 10 points.

Alyssa Derby added nine points and Elias contributed seven points and seven rebounds.

"We came out with great energy and really dictated everything we wanted to do on both ends of the court," Orr said.

The Irish (4-3) begin a three-game homestand Jan. 6 against Lakeville North.