Girls basketball: Upset bid comes up short at Eastview

The Irish are still right there, but they haven't been able to quite get over the hump. In the team's latest clash, Dec. 13, the second-ranked Lightning were able to make 7-of-8 free throws in the closing minutes to fend off Rosemount's upset bid and hang on 45-34 in a defensive battle. The game played out in all-too-familiar fashion for the Irish, who were within a possession of the Lightning in the second halves of each of the last two Section 3AAAA championship games, but ended up losing both low-scoring contests.

"It was a defensive battle just like we thought it would be. Our effort was absolutely amazing," Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. "Our margin of error is not very big and we had what I would call four defensive miscues that resulted in 11 points for them... We have shown the last two games we can compete with top teams (fifth-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall and Eastview), but we can't just compete with those teams, we need to finish games and win."

The Irish scored just 11 points in the first half, but rallied to get back within four points with three minutes to go. They held Eastview to 28 percent shooting, but shot just 22 percent themselves.

Senior point guard Maddy Olson scored 12 points, but made just 3-of-15 shots against Eastview's smothering defense. Helen Staley scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds, Nicole Elias added seven points, and Katie Essen brought down a team-high six rebounds.

The Irish (3-2) hosted Burnsville Tuesday at Irish Gym and travel to Champlin Park tonight for a nonconference game.