Boys hockey: Irish play well with the lead

After struggling offensively in their fourth straight loss, a 2-1 home setback to Bloomington Jefferson last Tuesday, the Irish returned to the ice two nights later on the road at Shakopee and put three goals on the board in the first seven-plus minutes en route to a 4-2 victory at Shakopee Ice Arena. The team returned home Saturday night and got a goal from Jake Smith 48 seconds into its 5-2 upset of 15th-ranked Prior Lake.

"We got off to a great start in the Shakopee game and, to be honest with you, we built off that the rest of the week," Rosemount coach Brad Stepan said. "We've been working hard at shutting down the neutral zone the last 10 days in practice, and we did a fantastic job of that against Shakopee and an even better job against a really good Prior Lake team."

The Irish eventually matched their 3-0 lead from the Shakopee game against Prior Lake when Zach Levandowski and Nathan Ebeling (assist to Zeph Goret) found the net in the first two minutes of the second period.

The Lakers answered with two straight power-play goals to make it 3-2, but Levandowski responded with a power-play goal of his own at the 9:13 mark of the third period. Grant Horsager assisted.

Dalton Buck added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Goaltender Ben Garrity took his turn in net and had another strong performance, stopping 36 of 38 shots against a Prior Lake team that went on the power play seven times.

"It seems like when we get the lead we have a bunch of senior leaders that dig in," Stepan said. "Better than anything, we did all the little things right (against Prior Lake). We were very good in the faceoff circle, we blocked a ton of shots and our goaltenders continued to play very well."

Mason Lovich took on goaltending duties against Shakopee and finished with 11 saves as the Irish posted a 37-13 shot advantage.

Levandowski, Horsager and Ames Huddle supplied the three early Rosemount goals. Colin Pomeroy assisted on two of them and Riley Engelmann added one assist.

Shortly after Shakopee had crept back within 3-1, Huddle scored a goal of his own on a pass from Ebeling at the 2:44 mark of the second period.

The Irish take a 4-4 record into their meeting with Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at Rosemount Community Center.

"They're going to be a very well-coached and very disciplined team. We have to do a good job of staying out of the penalty box," Stepan said. "Typically, Farmington teams have a very good power play and I'm sure that won't change. We have to continue to do things in groups of five. When we do that, we're hard to play against."