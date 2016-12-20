Swim & dive: Irish pull away from Blaze, 92-76

"We had a good first dual meet against Burnsville. We have a very young team, and it's exciting to watch these guys step into these big roles and swim very well," Rosemount coach Jake Kemna said. "We're excited to see what this team can do down the road."

The Irish led early on thanks to a first-place swim by Cody Spaeth in the 200 freestyle and a 2-3-4 effort from Logan Timbers, Nate Boerboom and Brogan O'Donnel in the 200 individual medley, but the Blaze responded by going 1-2 in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly to move in front 41-37.

The Irish answered with a 1-2 punch of their own from Toenges and Timbers in the 100 freestyle. Spaeth and Keegan Henning then went 1-2 in the 500 freestyle to put the visitors in front for good.

The final four events went Rosemount's way, starting with the 200 freestyle relay. Toenges followed with an individual victory in the 100 backstroke, and O'Donnel and Boerboom swam to first and second in the 100 breaststroke to send the meet into exhibition scoring.

Timbers, Spaeth, Toenges and Jake Veness closed out the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay.

The Irish were back in the Rosemount Middle School pool Tuesday against Farmington. They don't compete again until Jan. 6 at Eagan.