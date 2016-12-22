Girls hockey: Browning, Enright score in loss to Minneapolis

The Irish put up 10 shots in the first period, but managed just 12 shots the rest of the way. Kiersten Browning scored unassisted to tie it at 1-1 at the 3:58 mark of the first period and Enright tied it at 2-2 with her power-play goal (assists from Emma Ginter and Ashley Tuttle) at the 8:09 mark of the second period.

RHS goaltender Emerald Kelley finished with 19 saves on 23 Minneapolis shots.

The Irish (4-6) hosted Farmington for a South Suburban Conference clash Tuesday and travel to Minneapolis Dec. 22 to take on Minnehaha United.