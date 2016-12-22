Search
    Girls hockey: Browning, Enright score in loss to Minneapolis

    By Matt Steichen Today at 5:14 p.m.

    Hannah Enright's goal evened the score up in the second period of last Thursday's girls hockey game at Rosemount Community Center, but the tie didn't last long. Minneapolis answered with a goal of its own just 15 seconds later and went on to double-up the Irish 4-2 in a nonconference meeting.

    The Irish put up 10 shots in the first period, but managed just 12 shots the rest of the way. Kiersten Browning scored unassisted to tie it at 1-1 at the 3:58 mark of the first period and Enright tied it at 2-2 with her power-play goal (assists from Emma Ginter and Ashley Tuttle) at the 8:09 mark of the second period.

    RHS goaltender Emerald Kelley finished with 19 saves on 23 Minneapolis shots.

    The Irish (4-6) hosted Farmington for a South Suburban Conference clash Tuesday and travel to Minneapolis Dec. 22 to take on Minnehaha United.

