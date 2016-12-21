Wrestling: Young wins two matches at home triangular

"Zach has had a very good start to his season and has shown much improvement from last year," Rosemount coach Brett Larson said.

Also winning against Kennedy were freshman Vlad Batvinka, who scored a pin in his first varsity match, and Ezayah Oropeza, who also earned a pin at 195 pounds.

"Ezayah has been our most consistent wrestler so far and that is impressive being he is only a sophomore in his weight class," Larson said.

Larson said he also saw improvement from Matt Sampers and Kameron Werk.

The Irish's meet Saturday at Northfield was cancelled due to snow. They will compete again in the 11th annual Rumble on the Red in Fargo Dec. 29-30.