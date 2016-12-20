Boys basketbal: Irish pull away from seventh-ranked Woodbury

Head coach Keenan Shelton said defense once again sparked the team's strong finish.

"(In the second half), we adjusted better to their ability to shoot from the perimeter. We had a game plan coming in, but we got away from it briefly in the first half allowing them to get some open looks that they made," Shelton said. "We made it a point to stay home on their shooters and allow our perimeter defenders to contain their penetration."

Those adjustments helped the Irish hold the Royals to 64 points after they had scored 94 and 87, respectively, in their first two wins.

"Our focus has been executing what we do best and forcing teams out of their comfort zone," Shelton said. "They were a talented group. It showed us that we can play with who the writers say are the top teams in our class. They were a very good group and will be extremely tough as the year goes on."

In addition to the solid defensive effort, the Irish also put together their most balanced offensive attack of the season. Luke Loehr led the way with another double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The other half of the Twin Towers, Alec Loehr, dropped in 17 points, hauled in eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Point guard Myka Edmond helped set up some of their scoring opportunities with a team-high six assists and also scored a season-high 15 points of his own.

Luke Siwek added nine points and four rebounds. Braedon Balfany scored five points and Ethan Engdahl helped out with four rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.

The Irish traveled to Burnsville for their South Suburban Conference opener Dec. 20. They're back at Irish Gym tonight to host Minneapolis Washburn.