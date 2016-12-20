Krogh to be inducted into RHS girls hoops Hall

Krogh, 79, has been an avid fan and supporter of the Irish program since 1984. He began attending the games when his son, Jason, was playing in the jazz band. His second son, John, played in the band a few years later. After John graduated, Krogh continued to attend the games and, 17 years ago, took charge in organizing and publishing the team's first programs. The ad revenue from that project has raised over $30,000 for the program over the years, according to head coach Chris Orr.

Orr, the RHS girls basketball coach since 2012, said the booster club wouldn't be where it is today without Krogh's help.

"To do anything for as long as Forrest has led the charge with our game program is an impressive feat, but what makes Forrest's situation even that much more special is he has never had a connection to our program and just does it out of his heart," Orr said. "Our community is often towards the top when top places to live lists come out, and it's people like Forrest that make this community so great."

Krogh is currently the president of the Rosemount Area Seniors and involved with volunteer events at the Shepherd of the Valley. His past volunteer positions include being the Rosemount Chamber of Commerce President.

"I just can't say no," Krogh said with a smile.

In his spare time, Krogh also worked in various roles from a cable splicer to an engineer for Centel Corporation (now Frontier), a local telephone company. He retired in July of 1993 after 33 years with the company.

In honor of Krogh's support and involvement over the last 33 years, he has been elected as the 2017 Rosemount High School Girls Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. He will be honored at an induction ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the home basketball game against East Ridge. The entire community is invited to attend the game and recognize Krogh for his long-term association with the team and his selfless work on behalf of the Irish girls basketball program.