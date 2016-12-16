Gymnastics: Schlie leads 1-2-3 finishes at Hastings

The Irish placed 1-2-3 in all four events while defeating the Raiders 138.225-111.95. Josie Schlie accounted for all four first-place finishes while turning in a winning all-around score of 36.775. She earned a 9.325 in the vault, a 9.15 in the uneven bars, a 9.3 in the floor exercise and an 8.9, despite a fall, in the balance beam.

Arianna Passeri placed second for the Irish in a pair of events. She was close behind Schlie in both the vault (9.25) and floor exercise (9.225). Lauren Foyt claimed runner-up honors in the uneven bars and also scored her first career 9.0 in the JV floor exercise, and Sami Olson earned silver in the beam and third place in the vault, bars and floor exercise. Olson ended up second in the all-around with a total score of 34.55.

Lexy Berger added a fourth-place 8.8 in the vault. Tess Durscher tied with Passeri for fourth in the bars and also scored an 8.85 in the JV floor exercise.

The Irish also won the JV meet with a score of 131.2.

“Many of our younger JV kids really stepped up today,” Rosemount coach Jason Passeri said. “That was definitely one of the highlights of the meet.”