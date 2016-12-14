Boys baskeball: A perfect start

"The common thread has been defense and rebounding. We focus on defensive principles each day in practice and it's showing early," Rosemount coach Keenan Shelton said. "To finish off possessions, we are rebounding well as a unit, led by Luke Loehr. Our identity has and will be defense."

The Irish have also been relying on a consistent four-headed scoring attack from Luke Loehr, Alec Loehr, Luke Siwek and Myka Edmond. Alec Loehr poured in 27 points in last Tuesday's season-opening 69-58 win over Hastings and rang up 27 more Friday in the Irish's 66-59 victory over Benilde St. Margaret's. In addition to rebounding, Luke Loehr has provided consistent scoring, putting up 17 points in each of the first three games.

Siwek scored 16 points against Roseville and is averaging 12.3 points per game, while Edmond is averaging 7.7 points per game and providing solid ball-handling and defense at the point guard position.

The foursome has provided all but 20 of the team's points through three games.

"The Loehrs are doing what I anticipated they would do, and we are getting good early scoring contributions from Luke Siwek," Shelton said. "Myka Edmond is running the team very well and giving us consistent defensive effort."

The Irish (3-0) continued their non-conference schedule Tuesday with their fourth straight home game against Woodbury. They hit the road next Tuesday, Dec. 20, for their South Suburban Conference opener at Burnsville.