Gymnastics: New meet, same result

This year the Irish opted out of the meet and decided to open their schedule by competing at the Prior Lake Invitational. The change worked out, as the Irish started what they hope will become a new tradition, by winning the seven-team meet with 138.5 points at Twin Oaks Middle School.

The Irish scored two more points than they did in last season's opener at Simley to edge runner-up Watertown Mayer, last year's third-place finisher in Class A, by just over a point. Teams from Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Edina, Minnetonka and Chanhassen/Chaska also competed.

The Irish were at their best in the floor exercise where they placed three gymnasts in the top eight. Returning all-stater Josey Schlie turned heads with a first-place score of 9.8, Sami Olson placed fourth at 9.45 and Arianna Passeri was eighth with a 9.1.

Schlie also posted the top score among 56 vaulters with a 9.4. Passeri placed fourth with a 9.2, Olson was seventh with a 9.05 and Lexy Berger came in ninth with an 8.95.

In the uneven bars, Alex Barcus, Lauren Foyt and Schlie placed 6-7-8 for the Irish.

Tess Durscher led the team with an 11th-place finish in the balance beam.

"We will need to improve in all four events to compete with other top-ranked teams. I think we will improve a ton," Rosemount coach Jason Passeri said. "We had a really tough week of practice. The girls were very nervous going into the first meet of the season, which is normal. I was very impressed with the way we competed."

The Irish competed again Tuesday at Hastings.