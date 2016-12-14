Wrestling: Un second for Irish at Shakopee

Six Irish wrestlers placed in their respective weight classes Saturday at the Shakopee Invitational. Returning wrestler Artur Un was the team's top finisher, placing second after losing a 9-8 decision in the finals.

"He probably had his best day yet," Rosemount coach Brett Larson said. "He has put in a lot of time in the offseason and it is starting to pay off."

Ezayah Oropeza also had a good day, placing third in his weight class with his only loss coming to a state-ranked wrestler from Stillwater. A day earlier, Oropeza scored all of the Irish's points with a pin in their season-opening 72-6 loss to Apple Valley.

Zach Young added a fourth-place finish for the Irish at Shakopee and Matt Sampers, Kameron Werk and Vincent McCorkell all won matches and placed fifth.

Larson said these juniors and sophomores are working hard to lead his senior-less team.

"We have real solid juniors and sophomores who are working hard to step up and be one of our next all-state wrestlers," Larson said.

The Irish compete again Saturday at Northfield.