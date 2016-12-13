Boys hockey: Young Irish struggle in the South Suburban

Since starting the season with back-to-back wins by a combined score of 11-2 in Chisago Lakes, the Irish have been outscored 11-2 by Eagan, Lakeville South and Eastview. The team’s inexperience showed itself in the talent disparity of the South game last Tuesday and in the team’s game preparation Saturday night against Eastview, according to head coach Brad Stepan.

“Against Lakeville South we just got beat by a better hockey team. They were bigger, faster and stronger than us. They’re going to have a big year. Saturday we just got outworked in every zone. We just don’t know how to prepare for a hockey game yet. We only have four kids with any varsity experience at all and it’s showed to this point.”

That inexperience has shown itself on the defensive end.The Irish gave up 41 shots against South and 28 more against Eastview. Goaltender Mason Lovich finished with 37 saves against the Cougars and Ben Garrity stopped 24 Lightning shots.

“We’re just having a tough time in our own end and that comes with youth. If we can take care of our own end that will make it a little easier on us,” Stepan said. “We’re just not creating a lot of offensive chances because we’re having such a tough time defensively.”

After being shut out by South, the Irish got on the board in the first period Saturday courtesy of a goal by Colin Pomeroy. Zach Levandowski and Griffin Lanoue provided assists.

The Lightning tied the game with a power-play score five minutes later and then took the lead with a short-hander late in the second. They took control by putting two more shots past Garrity midway through the third.

The Irish (2-3) hosted Bloomington Jefferson Tuesday night and resume South Suburban Conference play Thursday, Dec. 15 at Shakopee. They have another Saturday night home game at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 against Prior Lake.