Cretin-Derham Hall forced the Irish into five straight turnovers in the final two minutes as it mounted a late 8-0 run to rally for a 68-63 win on its home court. The 4-0 Raiders led 19-2 out of the gate, but the Irish rallied and outscored the home team 61-41 during the middle 28 minutes of the game before fading late.

“Cretin is a very good team and if you take away the first eight minutes and the last two minutes we played pretty well,” Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. “Against good teams though you have to play 36-minute games. We will learn from our miscues and bounce back, but it was definitely a great opportunity for a big win that we let pass by us.”

The loss overshadowed a big night for senior point guard Maddy Olson, who broke RHS all-time leading scorer Hannah Grim’s single-game scoring record. Olson bested Grim’s 2014 effort by one point, dropping 39 on the Raiders. She made 11 of 22 shots from the field and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

“She would be the first one to say though that she would rather have a ‘W’ for the team than a school record,” Orr said. “She had that look before the game, and in talking to her before the game, that she was feeling pretty confident and it showed in her play. Her teammates also should get a lot of credit as well in that they set some great screens and got her the ball in a position where she could get a great shot.”

Datassa Morrissey assisted on four of the Irish’s baskets. Alyssa Derby scored eight points and grabbed three steals. Helen Staley added six points.

Cretin-Derham Hall dominated on the glass, out-rebounding Rosemount 38-19. Eleven offensive boards led to several easy put-backs and helped the Raiders shoot 48 percent from the floor.

The Irish (3-1) open South Suburban Conference play Tuesday in Apple Valley against rival Eastview.