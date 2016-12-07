Balanced scoring and solid defense was the Irish's recipe for success in all three outings. They trailed 11-1 early on against Park and didn't make a field goal in the first 10 minutes, but went on to place four players in double figures and hold the Wolfpack to 11 field goals and 30 percent shooting.

Katie Essen supplied a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Lindsey Jalivay knocked down four three-pointers for 12 points. Point guard Maddy Olson scored 11 and Alyssa Derby made all six of her free throws while scoring 10.

The Irish got back into the game with a 14-0 run to close the first half.

"Our defense was phenomenal for the first game of the year and as expected our offense was a little behind," Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. "It was great to see our balance, though... The girls are really playing team basketball and are almost too unselfish at times and passing up great shots."

The offense was efficient again two days later against Owatonna. The Irish shot 48 percent from the field, made nine three-pointers, and had five different players score at least seven points.

Olson finished with 17 points and also grabbed five rebounds and five steals. Derby once again scored 10 and handed out five assists. Jalivay drilled three more three-pointers for nine points and Nicole Elias added nine points.

The Irish jumped out to a 40-18 halftime lead a day later on their way to a nice section win over Hastings.

Olson once again led the scoring with 13 points. She also grabbed six steals, dished out four assists and finished without a turnover for the third game in a row. Essen and Datassa Morrissey also supplied four assists apiece as the Irish notched assists on 18 of their 24 baskets.

Essen also hauled in seven rebounds and held one of Hastings' top players without a basket.

Helen Staley added a career-high 12 points.

The Irish made their road trip to St. Paul Tuesday to take on Cretin-Derham Hall. They open South Suburban Conference play next Tuesday at Eastview.