Boys hockey: Irish edged in SSC opener

The Wildcats took the lead with a goal in the final minute of the second period and added an empty-netter in the final minute of the third to finish off a 3-1 win at Eagan Civic Arena.

The Irish put 29 shots on Eagan's goaltender, but Jake Smith's power-play score midway through the second period was the only one to find its way to the twine. Griffin Jagoe and Noah Berg assisted.

"We just need to capitalize on our Grade A opportunities, and if we do that we probably win the game. We missed on four breakaways," Rosemount coach Brad Stepan said. "We had a lot of opportunities to score."

The Irish defense made scoring difficult for Eagan, as well. The Wildcats sent just 13 shots at goaltender Ben Garrity and he saved 11 of them.

"Other than the first 5-6 minutes of the game, we totally dominated," Stepan said. "We worked the last three weeks on doing things in groups of five and we definitely did that. We didn't try to do anybody else's job and that's why I think we were successful."

The Irish (2-1) traveled to Lakeville South Tuesday and are back home Saturday night against Eastview at Rosemount Community Center.