Boys hockey: Irish get two wins under their belt

Rosemount beat up on Chisago Lakes in the opening game, winning 8-2.

The second period was key, as the Irish scored five goals to secure the win.

“It was a good start for our kids,” Rosemount coach Brad Stepan said. “We have a lot to work on, but it was a good start offensively. We did some really good things, and we defended our goal really well.”

Rosemount graduated 14 seniors from last year’s team and with them went a lot of scoring experience. One of this year’s captains, Zach Levandowski, is being looked at for offense and he delivered in the opener with two goals and one assist.

“He’s off to a fantastic start,” Stepan said. “Coming into the year, scoring was going to be an issue for us. He’s just done a great job of leading our group there.”

On defense, the Irish have a new system at work.

“The kids have only had one week to work on it,” Stepan said. “They did a good job of grasping on to the new ideas. They have a lot of work to do, but they did a good job in the first weekend.”

Rosemount had four power-play goals in the game.

“Early in the season, you don’t get to work on your power play very much,” Stepan said. “We simplified our power play a little bit. That seemed to help our kids a lot.”

Rosemount got on the board in the first period on a goal by Levandowski, assisted by Colin Pomeroy and Griffin Lanoue.

In the second period, RHS goals were scored by Tyler Linnerooth, Levandowski, Griffin Jagoe, Ames Huddle and Dalton Buck. Linnerooth and Grant Horsager scored third-period goals for Rosemount.

Assists were made by Jackson Sabo, Colin Pomeroy (two), Horsager, Lanoue, Levandowski, Buck, Jagoe and Noah Berg.

Mason Lovich played between the pipes for Rosemount and made 14 saves on 16 shots to earn the win.

Rosemount had 43 shots on goals.

Armstrong Cooper

In the second game of the tournament, Rosemount beat Armstrong Cooper, 3-0.

“We learned a good lesson in that one,” Stepan said. “They absolutely pumped us in the first period. They outplayed us. They outhit us. We got caught standing around quite a bit in the first period.”

Going into the first intermission, the game was scoreless. In the second period, Rosemount got its legs going and scored a goal at 4:06 when Horsager found the net on the power play, assisted by Lanoue.

“Our seniors, in the second period, took control and we started to play the right way and took the game over,” Stepan said. “It’s always good to learn lessons in a win — that’s one of the things I told them. When we got off the bus, we didn’t have our legs going. In the second period, we started to complete more checks. We got a lot more pucks behind their defense and made their defensemen work a lot harder in their own end. We started to wear them down in the second and third period because we were so physical.”

Rosemount then added two goals in the third period to pull away. The first was by Levandowski at 7:07, and then Lanoue scored an empty-netter at 16:33 for the final score.

Ben Garrity was the Rosemount goalie and he made 24 saves on 24 shots.

“He made some really big saves to keep us in the game when it was 1-0,” Stepan said.

Rosemount had 26 shots on goal.

This week

Rosemount plays at Eagan on Saturday at 3 p.m.

“That’s a big game,” Stepan said. “We have all week to prepare for a team we know well. It will be a very physical game. It will be a good test for our boys.”