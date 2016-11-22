The Irish's 400 freestyle relay closed out the meet with the team's highest finish, a sixth-place effort that earned 26 points and boosted them past conference rival Lakeville South with a final total of 106 points at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Edina defeated Wayzata 353-279 to claim the 2A team title.

"We were very happy with sixth. They really pulled together and had a great meet, especially with a young squad," Rosemount coach Jake Kemna said.

Junior Macy Klein, sophomore Anna Wenman, junior Cassandra Hutchins and freshman Molly Urkiel combined for a time of 3 minutes, 33.71 seconds in the final event. The finish made Wenman and Klein all-state honorees in three events. Wenman placed seventh in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, while Klein placed seventh in the 50 freestyle finals with a new school record time of 23.71 seconds and teamed up with Hutchins, Taylor Barabash and Julia Simms for seventh in the 200 freestyle relay.

Klein also placed 15th in the 100 freestyle. Wenman teamed up with Urkiel, Amber O'Brien and Simms for 13th in the 200 medley relay.

Hutchins and Urkiel each competed at state in a pair of individual events, as well. Hutchins placed 14th in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 500 freestyle and Urkiel came in 14th in the 200 individual medley and 16th in the 100 breaststroke.

Andrea Holtz added a 15th-place score of 327.35 in the 1-meter dive.

All eight athletes the Irish sent to state were juniors or younger and are expected to be back next season.

Six of seven state swimmers will be back for Farmington, as well. The Tigers competed in five events at the U of M and scored three points to place 35th out of 37 scoring teams.

Junior Catherine Gehrke supplied all three points by placing 14th in the 500 freestyle in Friday's consolation finals. She took over two seconds off her prelim time with a 5:10.77 clocking.

Another junior, Lexie Bray, placed 17th in the 100 backstroke. Sophomore Mari Dougherty competed individually in the 100 freestyle and placed 25th.

Dougherty also swam legs of both Farmington relays. She combined with junior Grace Roach, eighth-grader Anna Urbach and senior Katie Anderson for 20th in the 200 freestyle relay and teamed up with Roach, Bray and Gehrke for 21st in the 400 freestyle relay.