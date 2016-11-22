Girls hockey: Irish show progress in defeat

One short stretch of poor play allowed Apple Valley to take control on Saturday. The Eagles took advantage of the letdown and scored three unanswered goals in the second period.

"If we learn to play a full 51 minutes consistently every night, our team will win games," first-year Rosemount coach Andrew Conboy said.

Kiersten Browning scored the lone Rosemount goal just over a minute into the first period. Apple Valley tied the score just over a minute later and it stayed 1-1 through the end of the first.

Goaltender Brynn Kimel stopped 21 of 25 Apple Valley shots before giving way to Emerald Kelley for the final 18 minutes. Kelley stopped all 12 shots that came her way.

Kimel, who set the Rosemount record for saves in a single season last winter, turned back 33 Henry Sibley shots last Tuesday before the Warriors produced the game-winner.

Ashley Tuttle scored for the Irish in the first period. Emma Ginter and Kasey Estebo provided assists. The team came up empty on its other 24 shots and went 0 for 4 on the power play.

"We played an all around good game and had plenty of chances to win the game. One thing we learned is we have to capitalize on our scoring chances," Conboy said.

The Irish follow up their Thanksgiving break with a trip to St. Paul to take on the Blades Saturday night.