The Irish began practice last week without 14 seniors, including their top nine point-scorers, that led the program to a 14-13 record last winter, its best mark since the 2007-08 season. Stepan knows it will be a tough act to follow, but is excited about the challenge and the opportunities that now lay ahead for what he describes as a very coachable group of returning players.

"Our senior leadership is very strong, and they will help our younger guys through the process. This is going to be the funnest team I've ever coached, because I know they are going to buy in," Stepan said. "We don't have any budding stars that are going to stand out and dominate, but they're going to give a great effort and we're going to have fun coaching them."

Stepan expects the strengths of this year's group to be defense and goaltending. He expects returning players Dalton Buck and Brady Whiting to eat up a lot of minutes on the defensive side, along with Griffin Lanoue, who scored 12 points last season when he saw time on both ends of the ice. Jimmy Luzum could also see time on defense, along with varsity newcomers Mason Wheeler and Max Carter.

Ben Garrity and Mason Lovich both saw time between the pipes last season behind senior starter Nick Hart. Garrity attended camps over the summer and is being recruited by some Division I schools and Lovich played well on his U18 summer league team, according to Stepan.

"It will be a great battle with these two," Stepan said. "They're competing and it is really fun to watch. They will both play until one of them takes it."

Six players return for the Irish at the forward spots, including senior captain Zach Levandowski, who scored four goals and dished out seven assists last season. Fellow captains Jake Smith, Grant Horsager, Griffin Jagoe, Riley Engelmann and Colin Pomeroy are back with another year of experience, as well. They're joined by a pair of promising sophomores, Tyler Linneroth and center Jackson Sabo.

"We lost a lot of scoring, so we're going to see who steps up to score some goals for us," Stepan said.

The Irish will take the ice for the first time Friday, Nov. 25 against Chisago Lakes at its Thanksgiving Tournament.