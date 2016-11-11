The Irish placed 12th out of 16 teams with 318 points, 56 points behind 11th place Red Wing. Wayzata captured the Class 2A team title, topping runner-up Edina 38-91.

“We thought we could do better and took a race strategy to get us a chance at the podium. Despite our finish, we are proud of how our team performed this year,” Rosemount coach Chris Harder said. “We bounced back from a tough day at the Griak to win the Ev Berg, the South Suburban Conference, and Section 3AA meets. Our guys worked extremely hard on the journey and improved considerably since September.”

Sophomore Luke Labatte led the Irish as he has all season, running to a 27th-place time of 16 minutes, 27 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. The second-fastest ever time by an Irish sophomore on the state course left him three seconds away from earning all-state honors.

Senior Travis Lorch ran second for the Irish and placed 90th in his final career race. He ran a time of 17:14. The team’s other senior, Jonathan Meaden, came in 162nd in 18:13.

“Our two seniors Travis Lorch and Jonathan Meaden capped wonderful careers with Irish cross country. Travis leads by example with his consistent work ethic and Jonathan by his competitive spirit,” Harder said.

Junior Spencer Schultz served as the Irish’s No. 3 runner with a 128th-place time of 17:33. Sophomore Danny Cox reached the finish line 13 seconds later in 144th place and junior Mark Biechler provided the team’s final counting score with a 159th-place 18:06.

Sophomore Payne Freske (171st, 18:43) also ran for the Irish.

The Irish will compete as a club team this weekend at the Nike Heartland Regionals in Sioux Falls.