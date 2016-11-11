The two teams crossed paths again in last Wednesday’s semifinals and this time around the Irish didn’t have the firepower to keep it close. The top-ranked Wildcats advanced with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-17 sweep and three days later swept Cretin-Durham Hall in just as convincing fashion to once again punch their ticket to the state tournament.

“It was a rough match. We did not play well but a lot of that had to do with Eagan. They came out strong. They served very tough and kept us out of system,” Rosemount coach Smokey Vitek said. “Their offense is very quick and deep in talent. On top of that they just do not make any mistakes.”

Ashley Hahnfeldt led Rosemount with eight kills. Jenna Grutzmatcher was right behind with seven. The Irish sent 107 kill attempts over the net and only 27 of them hit the floor.

“On our side of the court we had a solid game plan but struggle to follow it. Again Eagan made it difficult for us to execute just about anything. They are simply a very strong deep team,” Vitek said.

Eagan’s aggressive serving and hard-hitting offense also made it a tough night for the Irish back row. Katie Lienemann, Madi Mackinac and Morgan Longhenry each finished with 11 digs and Sarah Husaby added nine.

Mackinac also put up 25 assists from her settter position.

The Irish finished with a 14-15 record while playing one of the toughest schedules in the state. They were led by a group of seven seniors.

“Our season overall was solid. We improved a lot and developed some varsity experience in several younger players,” Vitek said. “We will definitely miss our seniors. They played key roles in our success this season and were the base of our ball control. Ashley and Emily (Udermann), our two middles , will be tough to replace as well. However’ we do have great returning talent and a strong group of JV, 10th grade and ninth grade kids.”