The Irish were the final victim for Centennial Thursday night as it finished off an undefeated run to the Class 2A state title. The Cougars got a goal in each half from all-tournament selection Tessa Trettel, and all-tournament goalkeeper Anna Sveiven charged in to thwart numerous Irish advances while preserving a 2-1 victory in the first state soccer tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

While the Cougars were accepting their state championship trophy, the tears on the Irish's faces gradually faded away and some of the players were even able to crack smiles. As head coach Gretchen Stramel pointed out after the game, it's hard to be disappointed after a game where the Irish tried so hard and a season where they accomplished so much: a school-record 17 wins, including two in the state tournament, and the program's first-ever appearance in the championship game.

“The girls played hard the whole game and gave it the big old college try, they were just a little short. They fought to the end,” Stramel said. “What they did to get here was nothing short of amazing.”

Among the things the Irish did were win 12 of 15 regular season games, including seven via shutout, and win four straight one-goal games in tournament play over Burnsville, defending state champion Eagan, Minnetonka and Minneapolis Washburn.

Play was fairly even early on Thursday night, with both teams producing chances to score. The Irish failed to convert on several corner kicks and a couple 30-yard free kicks, while the Cougars broke free in the middle of the field multiple times, but missed shots from the top of the box.

Trettel finally cashed in midway through the first half, lofting the ball above and to the left of Irish keeper Maggie Tulay. Both teams got multiple high-percentage chances over the final 19 minutes of the first half, but the first 40 minutes expired with the score still 1-0.

Trettel scored her second goal with 32:55 to go on a cross from Olivia Lovick, who picked up her second assist.

The Irish produced several solid scoring opportunities throughout the second half, but Sveiven played aggressively in the box and left the goal several times to stop the ball in traffic. The Irish finally took advantage of her over-pursuit with 6:40 to go when Lauren Bangh beat her to the ball and softly rolled it into the net for an unassisted goal.

Back within a goal at 2-1, the Irish turned up the intensity over the final six minutes. They were able to get the ball back and earn a long free kick for Megan Dahl as the final seconds ticked away, but Sveiven was able to make one final stop to preserve the lead and the Cougars' undefeated season.

“We knew they were going to be tough and we were going to have our work cut out for us,” Stramel said. “This was a very different game than the Washburn game (in the semifinals). They play in the middle a lot more and put on a lot of pressure. It took us a little bit of waking up and we caught on with about 30 minutes left, but we came up a little short.”

Stramel said Minneapolis Washburn played a more forward- and defense-based style and that suited the Irish better in their 2-1 win in Tuesday's semifinals.

Dahl opened the scoring in the sixth minute, heading in an Alyssa Derby corner kick. After Washburn tied the score midway through the second half, Jadyn Scholler scored the game winner on a cross from Jill Newton with 8:58 to go.

Tulay made six saves to preserve the team's fourth straight one-goal victory. She followed that up with seven saves against Centennial.

Four Rosemount players were named to the Class 2A all-tournament team: Dahl, Scholler, Carolyn Ciriacks and Jasmine Finley.