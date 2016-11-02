Section 3AAA volleyball: Irish open with sweep of Eastview

“It was a pretty good match to kick off sections... The girls did well and executed our game plan,” Rosemount coach Smokey Vitek said. “We wanted to minimize our errors and control our side of the net along with serving aggressively and offensively working the corners. We did a good job of serving and working corners however, we were a little sloppy at times. I am hoping that was just nerves.”

Ashley Hahnfeldt came on strong in the final two sets and finished with a team-high 12 kills on 20 attempts. Shae Buchman and Jenna Grutzmacher were close behind with nine and eight kills, respectively, and Emily Udermann supplied six kills without committing an error and hit a pair of ace serves.

Katie Lienemann once again led the Irish back row with 15 digs and 16 serve receptions. Madi Mackinac added eight digs and ran the offense with 44 set assists.

The Irish were back at .500 at 14-14 heading into Wednesday’s second-round clash with defending state champion and No. 1 seed Eagan. The Wildcats have a record of 23-1 that includes a 3-0 sweep of the Irish Oct. 18 in Rosemount.

“We’re looking forward to a competitive match,” Vitek said.