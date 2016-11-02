Girls soccer: Irish play for state title Thursday

The Irish (17-1-2) advanced by defeating Minneapolis Washburn 2-1 in Tuesday's semifinals. They take on fifth-seeded Centennial, a 17-0-3 team that will be trying to cap off an undefeated season. Centennial defeated Lakeville North and Andover in the first two rounds of the state tournament.

Game tickets are being sold during all three student lunches Wednesday and Thursday at Rosemount High School. Student tickets are $8 and adult tickets are $12. In addition, student fan bus tickets will be sold at all three lunches for $5. The student fan buses will leave from the front of RHS at 3:15pm on Thursday. Adults and community members can come into the main office Wednesday and Thursday and purchase game tickets as well until 3:00 p.m. each day.

The entire Rosemount community is invited to a welcome home celebration at Irish Gym one hour after the conclusion of the awards ceremony at U.S. Bank Stadium.