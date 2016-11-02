Swim & dive: Irish win sixth conference title in a row

The Irish won seven of the meet’s first 10 events to force exhibition scoring with two events to go. The dominating performance capped off a 9-0 run through the South Suburban Conference.

“We’re really excited and proud to win another conference title and also carry on the tradition of such a strong program,” Rosemount coach Jake Kemna said. “There’s a standard that the girls have when they join the team and they want to be a part of that.”

The Irish trailed after one event, but quickly took the lead for good thanks to back-to-back 1-2 finishes in the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley. Casssandra Hutchins and Taylor Barabash claimed the top two spots in the 200 freestyle and Anna Wenman and Molly Urkiel set the pace in the 200 IM.

Later in the meet, Wenman led a 1-2-3 Irish finish in the 100 butterfly. Hutchins posted a 10-second margin of victory in the 500 freestyle.

Hutchins returned to the pool for the next event, the 200 freestyle relay, and helped the Irish to a victory that gave them an 88-52 advantage.

Amber O’Brien and Sofia Valencia then placed 1-2 in the 100 backstroke to clinch the meet. O’Brien also placed second in the 100 butterfly.

Over the final two events, Urkiel grabbed another gold in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay of Macy Klein, Hutchins, Urkiel and Wenman added another first-place finish.

Klein added runner-up swims in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Andrea Holtz added a winning point total in the 1-meter dive.

The Irish will begin their pursuit of state meet berths at the Section 3AA Championships next Wednesday in Apple Valley.