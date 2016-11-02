Class 6A football playoffs: Irish avoid upset bid

The third-ranked Irish carried a tenuous seven-point lead for the final 21-plus minutes, but never let it slip away. White Bear Lake drove the ball into the Rosemount red zone late in the fourth quarter, but the Irish got one last defensive stop and were able to drain the rest of the clock as they finished off a 306-yard rushing effort.

The Irish (8-1) will be back at Irish Stadium tomorrow night to host fourth-seeded Centennial. The winner will take on the Champlin Park-East Ridge winner in the 6A quarterfinals.

The Irish lost two fumbles in the first half against White Bear Lake, but still put up all 28 of their points. Senior quarterback Cody Hogan supplied three of them, starting with his 13-yard jaunt across the goal line midway through the first quarter. After White Bear Lake answered with a touchdown drive of its own to tie the score, Hogan ran the ball into the end zone again, this time from six yards out, to make it 14-7 Irish 37 seconds into the second quarter. Hogan’s third score, a one-yard plunge, put the home team in front 28-14 with 44 seconds left before halftime.

Running back Alec Schimmel broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown during the Irish’s big second quarter, as well. He finished with 127 yards on 11 carries. Connor Kleiber added 89 yards on 11 carries and Hogan chipped in 72 yards on the ground.

Hogan also completed 6 of 13 passes for 96 yards.

White Bear Lake cut the Rosemount lead in half with a 52-yard touchdown completion of is own on the first drive of the second half, but didn’t score the rest of the way. The Bears ended up competing 25 of 38 passes for 272 yards.