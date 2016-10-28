The Irish captured their fifth Section 3AA title in seven years in convincing fashion Thursday, placing five runners in the top 18 while outdistancing runner-up Eagan 55-88 atop the 16-team field at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.

Sophomore Luke Labatte once again set the pace for the Irish, running to a season-best time of 16 minutes, six seconds on the 5,000-meter course to place second out of 112 runners. Senior Travis Lorch joined him in the top 10, crossing the finish line seventh in 16:24.

The next three Rosemount scorers kept Lorch in their sights for most of the race. Spencer Schultz placed 12th in 16:39, Payne Freske broke through for a 16th-place 16:54 and Jonathan Meaden provided the best No. 5 score in the meet with an 18th-place 16:55. He also gave the Irish the second-best 1-5 spread of the meet at 48 seconds.

Danny Cox added a 33rd-place 17:12 and Mark Biechler reached the finish 40th in 17:29.

“We ran a great team race. We got our well, near the front, but under control. Luke settled in near the lead pack and Travis stayed near the front pack and served as a marker for the rest of our pack,” Rosemount coach Chris Harder said. “Our guys really grinded the last 800 to secure the victory and trip to state. We ran a better race than we did at conference and are looking forward to competing at state.”

The Rosemount girls ran their best team race of the season, but narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet. The Irish settled for third place with 106 points, two more than second-place Bloomington Jefferson.

The Irish had a 13-point advantage among their three through five runners, but the Jaguars were stronger up front with two runners in the top 13.

Freshman Sidney Preator led the Irish at the section meet for the second year in a row, running a season-best time of 19:50 to place 17th. Teammate Dani Follett-Dion stepped up, as well, and finished one second later to place 18th.

Freshman Kate Beckwith (21st, 19:54) and Sydney Hansen (24th, 19:59) also broke the 20-minute barrier. No. 5 runner Tess Grunklee was close behind with a 26th-place 20:06 and Sydney Regalado placed 34th in 20:12.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the effort and teamwork our girls showed on the course. We ran our most complete race of the season. We got out in good position and then just competed the entire way. In the end, we came up a little short to qualify for state," Harder said. "The girls really had a good season. They are really an exceptional group in the school and community."

The Irish boys will be back at St. Olaf College for the state meet next Saturday. The 2A boys race begins at 1 p.m.