Class 2A state girls soccer: Irish taking it to The Bank

Even after Minnetonka drew a foul in the box and converted its penalty kick to tie Wednesday's Class 2A state tournament opener at one apiece midway through the second half, the Irish managed to keep momentum in their favor and control play the rest of the way. They brought the ball into the Minnetonka box on several occasions, but were whistled for fouls on three straight corner kicks and found the post and cross bar three times before the final seconds of regulation ticked away with the score still deadlocked at 1-1.

Once the Irish had five minutes to regroup, they needed just 109 seconds to finish the job. Throw-in specialist Jill Newton sent a long toss into the box and Alex Sirek kicked it into the top of the net for the overtime game-winner.

“We basically said that the goal we needed was going to fall, we just had to keep our heads up and keep pushing the ball and eventually it will go in the net,” Irish coach Gretchen Stramel said.

The third-ranked Irish had more chances in the first half, as well, but the score stayed 0-0 until Lauren Bangh sent a grounder past the Minnetonka keeper with 3:40 left before halftime. That goal stood until the Skippers drew a foul in the box and booted the ensuing penalty kick past Irish keeper Margaret Tulay with 17:26 to go.

The Skippers finished the season with a record of 12-6-2. They outscored their three Section 2AA opponents a combined 9-0 to qualify for the program's sixth state tournament.

“They play in a tough conference. They don't have any easy games on their schedule, so we knew from the start they were going to give us a game,” Stramel said.

The Irish, meanwhile, will take a 16-1-2 mark into Tuesday's Class 2A state semifinals against 17-1-1 Minneapolis Washburn at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Washburn has won 10 games in a row since suffering its only loss against Eagan Sept. 19.

The Irish have won six in a row and haven't lost in 12 games dating back to Sept. 13 at Lakeville North.

“After winning the section, one of our No. 1 team goals was making it to The Bank, so they're pretty thrilled,” Stramel said.